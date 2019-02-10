Austin Douglas Flom, age 33, of Midland, South Dakota, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home south of Midland.

Austin Douglas Flom, better known as “Zek” to his family and friends, was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Claude and Mary Jo (Jones) Flom. The family moved to Colorado in 1991 where he graduated in 2004 from Mountain View High School in Loveland, Colorado.

Austin went to WyoTech where he earned his degree as a certified mechanic. He was very much a car enthusiast. Austin was so knowledgeable about cars he could carry on for hours about different cars, their engines, their performance, and on rare cars, he could tell you how many were produced. Because of his love for cars, he collected several hundred hot wheels.

Austin was very well read and was always saying “here’s a fun fact….” about almost any subject. He was also a very talented artist and enjoyed photography. Austin was also very witty with a great sense of humor. Sometimes a little Norwegian (our family knows about the Norwegian thing)!

Austin also loved to listen to music. He had several “this is my favorite songs”, and with each favorite song, the radio got louder.

Austin did not always show it, but he had a very caring and giving heart. He surprised us with unexpected gifts, especially to his nephews. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Grateful for sharing his life include his mother Mary Jo Jones of Midland; his father Claude Flom and Austin’s step-mother Willy of Loveland, Colorado; his sister Marinda Parks of Midland; his brother Landon Flom of Manhattan, New York; three nephews Cody Flom of Loveland, Colorado, Teagan B. Flom-Parks and Asher Parks both of Midland; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Claude and Margaret Flom; his maternal grandparents Tom and Mary Jones; aunts Lana (Jones) Sanftner, Peggy (Flom) Standiford; an uncle Leonard Flom; and a cousin Sara Flom.

A visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland.

Graveside services were held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at the Midland Cemetery.

Celebration of life services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at the Midland Food & Fuel in Midland with Pastor Kathy Chesney officiating.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.