10-Digit Dialing Goes into Effect June 22, 2022

Golden West activated 10-digit dialing on its phone lines early in 2021. Customers won’t be required to dial 10 digits to complete a “605” call until June 22, 2022, but taking steps now will make the tran- sition easier when it is required next summer.

When the Federal Communica- tions Commission (FCC) estab- lished 988 as a new three-digit abbreviated dialing code for a na- tional suicide prevention and men- tal crisis hotline, all area codes utilizing that prefix were re- quired to adopt 10-digit dialing. This includes South Dakota. Start- ing June 22, 2022, all Golden West customers will have to dial “605” for all phone calls – even local calls.

Prepare Now For 10-Digit Dialing

South Dakota residents should take steps now to prepare for 10- digit dialing. In addition to chang- ing dialing habits, you should update all contact lists be- fore the transition. Residents and businesses will also need to repro- gram all automatic dialing equip- ment to include the area code to ensure calls are completed. This