10-Digit Dialing Goes into Effect June 22, 2022
Golden West activated 10-digit dialing on its phone lines early in 2021. Customers won’t be required to dial 10 digits to complete a “605” call until June 22, 2022, but taking steps now will make the tran- sition easier when it is required next summer.
When the Federal Communica- tions Commission (FCC) estab- lished 988 as a new three-digit abbreviated dialing code for a na- tional suicide prevention and men- tal crisis hotline, all area codes utilizing that prefix were re- quired to adopt 10-digit dialing. This includes South Dakota. Start- ing June 22, 2022, all Golden West customers will have to dial “605” for all phone calls – even local calls.
Prepare Now For 10-Digit Dialing
South Dakota residents should take steps now to prepare for 10- digit dialing. In addition to chang- ing dialing habits, you should update all contact lists be- fore the transition. Residents and businesses will also need to repro- gram all automatic dialing equip- ment to include the area code to ensure calls are completed. This
includes life safety systems, medi- cal monitoring devices, fax ma- chines, security systems and gates, speed dialers, mobile phone con- tact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services and other simi- lar equipment. In addition, phone numbers included on websites, business cards, stationery, adver- tising materials, checks and other items should include the area code if it is not already listed.
“Automatic dialing is conven- ient, but when changes occur, it’s easy to overlook updating the numbers,” said Golden West Gen- eral Manager and CEO Denny Law. “Reprogramming these today can save you a lot of hassle – and help keep you safe – when 10-digit dialing becomes mandatory next June.”
Rates Will Not Change
Telephone numbers and rates for Golden West customers will not change. What is considered a local call now will remain a local call re- gardless of the number of digits di- aled, and if long distance charges apply to a call today, charges will still apply when calling that number after the change.