2018-2023 Lady Cardinals

It has been my honor and privilege to coach Greta, Ella, Mary, and Allison from junior golf through their senior year. Their accomplishments over these years have indeed been extraordinary! In 2021 as sophomores, they won the season's last two tournaments, including their first region title. At the state tournament in Brookings that year, while being subjected to record heat, they were state runners-up! The following year, in 2022, they were intently focused on a state championship. Once again, weather played a part due to rain delays at the Hart Ranch Golf course. With about an hour of daylight left, the Lady Cardinals finished as 2022 State Champions! Greta finished first in the individual competition to claim a state championship! Most recently, in their senior year, the team battled it out again with other top-ranked teams from across South Dakota at the State Tournament. The team, like two years ago, finished state runners-up. In individual competition, Allison won the State Championship title by five strokes! Two years in a row, Bison has claimed an individual state champion!!

The following are additional accomplishments they achieved as both a team and individually. They amassed 17 team titles and 83 individual medals, two conference titles, and three consecutive Region titles. Also, they were undefeated in 2022. Individually, Allison and Greta are 3-time State All-Tournament Team medalists. They each played in five state tournaments. Greta placed in four of them. 22nd in 2019, 4th in 2021, 1st in 2022 and 6th in 2023. Allison placed in three of them. She placed 2nd in 2021, 3rd in 2022, and 1st in 2023. Allison is a 3-time Region 6 Champion. She also won 58 percent of her tournaments and 21 total victories!!!

It is truly remarkable what these four ladies have accomplished! Most coaches can only hope to have the privilege to coach a team like this. I will never forget walking down the fairways with these four in all their glory! I'm so honored and grateful to be part of this amazing journey! Thank you, Greta, Ella, Mary, and Allison, for all the great memories!!! Your legacy will live on forever!!!

Forever STATE CHAMPS!!!

Coach Johnson