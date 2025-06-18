2025 Gala Days Parade Marshals, Lonnie & Becky Krause

Lonnie and Becky have been a staple of the Bison community for many years, raising a family, building a business, and volunteering countless hours across numerous organizations to help our community thrive! If you see them out and about in these next coming weeks, be sure to congratulate them and thank them for their many years of service to our community. Lonnie and Becky will be recognized during Gala Days on Friday night at the intermission of the Match Bronc Ride and Saturday morning during the parade.