Mrs. Vanderpool took the 6th grade students to Mobridge to sing in the Festival Choir. The students did an outstanding job singing with other students in our region. Back row: Lander Hulm, Ruger Hulm, Tate Baysinger, Molly Reede, Tegan Senn. Middle row: Tomee Veal, Jacob Seim, Korbin Keller, Boden Acosta. Front row: Emma Arthur, Mikayla Stadler, Addisyn Reiff, Baelyn Senn, Lilia Torres