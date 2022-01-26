Abby Thompson makes LMC All Tournament Team
Wed, 01/26/2022 - 11:23am admin
Team placings and girls who made the team.
8th _McIntosh Tigers
Kathryn Volk
7th _Tiopsaye Topa Thunderhawks
Alexie Bowker
6th _Bison Cardinals
Abigayle Thompson
5th _Lemmon Cowgirls
Allie Kohn
Jaedyn Byre
4th _Timber Lake Panthers
Carlie Lawrence
Maci Maher
3rd_Harding County Ranchers
Hadley Pihl
Karlin Teigen
2nd _Dupree Tigers
Taylee Jewett
Rylin Rousseau
1st _Faith Lady Longhorns
Cassidy Schuelke
TyAnn Mortenson
Shada Selby