Ag Sales Team takes 1st place at Rushmore Leadership Roundup

Six members of the Bison FFA Chapter traveled to Belle Fourche to compete in the Rushmore Leadership Roundup. They competed in a variety of Leadership Development Events including Ag Broadcasting, Employment Skills, Ag Sales, and Creed Speaking. The results are as follows: Ag Broadcasting- Kimber Hulm- 1st, Cheyenne Hendrickson- 2nd; Employment Skills: Whitney Thompson- 2nd; Ag Sales- 1st place team (Josh, Cheyenne, Sierra, and Kimber). We look forward to competing at Districts in a couple weeks!