Airport tree issue discussed

Nels Lund, KLJ Engineer, was present at the town board meeting first to discus the airport tree issue. Blosmo had checked into replacing said trees through the Perkins County Conservation District, it would be 39¢ without plastic and 70¢ with plastic per tree. Veals’ were also present and do not want to go that way, they prefer the trimming. There is a FAA Grant for a 90% cost share or a State Grant for 75% cost share for the trimming. For the FAA Grant three bids are required, Lund and Blosmo will check into getting three bid estimates.

Lund also discussed the airport hangar project, the five year plan is for a new three unit row hangar phase 2 in 2026. Phase 3 to be completed in 2027.

Dr Shipley, Bison School, was present to ask for possible snow removal assistance at the school parking lot at an hourly rate, the board questioned property liability. The school is also checking other options.

Someone from SD LTAP was coming to look at the streets, with the recent rains is it possible to get the street shaped up again and hot mix down while Bitumus is in the area. A culvert needs to be replaced at the southwest corner near the Hud.

MaGuire was coming to check out the water tower again to hopefully get the problem taken care of.