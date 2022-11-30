All-Conference and All-State Teams

2022 LMC All-Conference Volleyball Team

2022 South Dakota high school football all-state teams

The following players have been selected to the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association’s all-state teams. The players are selected to the teams based on votes of the coaches in their respective classes.

CLASS 9A

OFFENSE

Running back: Rylee Veal, Harding County/Bison, so.

Tight end: Gage Gilbert, Harding County/Bison, sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Grey Gilbert, Harding County/Bison, sr.