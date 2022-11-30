Home / Bison Courier / All-Conference and All-State Teams

All-Conference and All-State Teams

Wed, 11/30/2022 - 2:10pm admin
2022 LMC All-Conference Volleyball Team
First Team
Carlie Lawrence, Timber Lake, 12; Reese Hunsucker, Harding County, 12; Taylor Gaer, Newell, 12; Toree Maher, Lemmon, 11; TyAnn Mortenson, Faith, 10; Jaelyn Wendt, Newell, 11; Kambelle Schauer, Faith, 10
Second Team
Sarah Hetzel, Lemmon, 12; Shay Kraft, Timber Lake, 12; Mary  Carmichael, Bison, 12; Mikailah Byre, Lemmon, 11; Jasmine Nash, Timber Lake, 10; Chloe Sandland, McIntosh, 12; Shada Selby, Faith, 12
Honorable Mention
Kiara Stomprud, Newell, 12; Kenna Webb, Timber Lake, 12; Taylee Jewett, Dupree, 11; Skylar Vig, Faith, 11; Shelby Edinger, McIntosh, 12; K'Launa Buffalo, Tiospaye Topa, 10; Chloe Dupree, Dupree, 12
 
 
2022 South Dakota high school football all-state teams
The following players have been selected to the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association’s all-state teams. The players are selected to the teams based on votes of the coaches in their respective classes.
CLASS 9A
OFFENSE
Running back:  Rylee Veal, Harding County/Bison, so.
Tight end: Gage Gilbert, Harding County/Bison, sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Grey Gilbert, Harding County/Bison, sr.

 

