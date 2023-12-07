Baysinger fills vacant Town Board position

Town Board members had a short agenda at the July meeting. Shiloh Baysinger agreed to finish out Virginia Greens term, one year remains, There will be an election in April of 2024.

Clements has been pumping water off of the ball field so the kids can have games. He would like to have a ditch put in at the Ball Field/Park entrance for the water to drain away.

The dugouts at the ball field are also full of water and need to be replaced as they are deteriorating, using chain link fence and gates would be the most economical way to go. Then the dugouts could be raised to keep the water out. The dugouts were originally put in with a Game Fish and Parks Grant therefore Game Fish and Parks guidelines need to be followed to replace the dugouts.

KLJ Engineering will be rejuvenating the pavement at the Bison Airport starting July 10, 2023.

With all the rain we have been receiving the lagoon cells need to be transfered again.