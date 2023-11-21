Bison FFA members chosen as District Officers

Six members of the Bison FFA Chapter traveled to Wall today to compete in the District V Leadership Development Events. The Ag Sales team placed 3rd as a team. Kimber Hulm earned 1st place in Ag Broadcasting. Cheyenne Hendrickson placed 2nd in Ag Broadcasting. Kimber and Cheyenne advance to State FFA LDEs in December. In addition, Kimber Hulm was chosen as the District V Sentinel and Cheyenne Hendrickson was chosen as the District V Student Advisor.