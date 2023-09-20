Bison Food Market wins Breakthrough Business of the Month award

Business of the Month was created to celebrate and promote businesses big or small, who support the community and workforce regardless of their hiring status. We want to increase knowledge of our businesses for more community awareness of what they do and who they are. With more community awareness of a business comes piqued interest for individuals to seek out more information.

A select business is chosen each month and highlighted throughout a four-week Facebook campaign. Job Service staff tailor each Breakthrough Business of the Month campaign based on their preferences and requests. On Week 4, staff present an award to the business signed by Secretary Marcia Hultman thanking the business for supporting the community and workforce.

Bison Food Market was chosen based on their community support and willingness to partner with the Department of Labor and Regulation for workforce improvements and education. They recently reopened in Bison, a community where the nearest grocery store was almost 50 miles away, and plan to hire locally to provide much needed jobs and income in the area. We really appreciate their partnership.