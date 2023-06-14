Bison Girls Golf Team finishes 2nd at State Golf

The Girls Golf Team finished 2nd overall with a combined score of 503. Chester won 1st with a 498. Allison Kahler is Girls Golf Class B State Champion!! Greta Anderson placed 6th, Mary Carmichael 39th and Ella Anderson 41st. Cohen Palmer finished 115th. Congratulations to a fantastic group of Golfers!

Allison Kahler earned the state champion medal with a two day score of 151 at the South Dakota High School State B Tournament in Watertown, June 5th and 6th. There were 103 participants in the two day event with all four Bison girls golfer placing individually in the top half of the girls division. The Bison High School girls team placed second behind Chester. The Bison High School boys team had one golfer qualify and compete in the state tournament.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team Scores

1. Chester, 498; 2. Bison, 503; 3. Miller, 514; 4. Deubrook Area, 538; 5. Burke, 542

Individual Results

1. Allison Kahler, Bison - 151

2. Brynn Roehrich, Clark/Willow Lake - 156

T3. Kaihlyn Anderber, Miller - 158

T3. Jayce Pugh, Miller - 158

5. Ayla McDonald, Chester - 159

6. Greta Anderson, Bison - 160

9. Kamri Kittelson, Jones Co. - 168

T39. Mary Carmichael, Bison - 192

41. Ella Anderson, Bison - 193

BOYS RESULTS

Individual Results

1. Eli Fogel, Gregory - 151

2. Wyatt Larson, McIntosh - 152

3. Gavin Colson, Sully Buttes - 153

4. Blake Larson, Wessington Springs - 160

T5. Trey Murray, Gregory - 161

T5. Ben Wilber, Hanson - 161

T5. Lane Tvedt, Castlewood - 161

T5. Tray Hettick, Selby Area - 161

T115. Cohen Palmer, Bison - 204