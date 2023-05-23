Bison Girls take First Place at Regional Golf Tournament

The Bison High School golfers traveled to Hart Ranch Golf Course outside of Rapid City, SD on Monday, May 22 to compete in the region tournament. The girls came away with the team title by 54 points and all four teammates placing individually in the top six. The state golf tournament will be held in Watertown, SD on June 5th and 6th. All four of the Bison girls team members and Cohen Palmer qualified to compete at the state tournament.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team Results

1. Bison, 266; 2. Jones Co., 320; 3. Bennett Co., 351; 4. Philip, 368; 5. Harding Co., 379; 6. White River, 418

Individual Results

1. Allison Kahler, Bison - 84

2. Greta Anderson, Bison - 85

3. Kamri Kittelson, Jones Co. - 90

4. Kelsi Clements, Newell - 94

5. Mary Carmichael, Bison - 97

6. Ella Anderson, Bison - 99

BOYS RESULTS

Team Results

1. Hill City, 265; 2. Wall, 271; 3. White River, 271; 4. Lemmon, 275; 5. Philip, 280; 6. Bison, 340; 7. Bennett Co., 346; 8. Timber Lake, 368; 9. Newell, 379

Individual Results

1. Wyatt Larson, McIntosh - 75

2. Masique Carley, Philip - 85

3. TJ Beardt, White River - 86

4. Leo Daiss, Hill City - 87

5. David Hubacher, Hill City - 88

10. Cohen Palmer, Bison - 90

28. Garrett Holzer, Bison - 111

31. Tanner Helms, Bison - 139

32. Shawn Jeffers, Bison - 141