Bison School Back to School Event well attended

Over 130 individuals, students and their families, attended the annual back to school event sponsored by the Bison School Title I department. Students were invited to bring in their school supplies, check out their lockers or classrooms, and meet their teachers. Everyone had a few minutes to visit with teachers, as well as other classmates they may not have seen all summer. Title I staff was available for questions, and our new schoolwide plan was available to parents as they signed in. Many families stopped to enjoy the hot dog meal served by Bison School NHS members. Students and teachers are looking forward to the exciting year ahead.