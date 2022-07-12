Home / Bison Courier / Bison School Choir performs at the State Capital
Bison School Choir performs at the State Capital

Wed, 12/07/2022 - 12:53pm
The 7th - 12th Grade BHS Choir members were invited to travel to Pierre and sing at the State Capital for "Christmas at the Capital". The students and their teacher, Mrs. Vanderpool, and pianist, Teddi Carlson, were asked to provide at least 30 minutes of music to serenade people as they admired the Christmas trees throughout the capital. The students sang multiple songs as a group, Abbi Thompson played a trumpet solo, Lila Besler sang a solo while playing her ukulele, and Jada Peck and Mattie Krautschun played guitar duets.

 

