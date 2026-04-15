Bison students get behind-the-scenes experience at State Basketball Tournament

For the second year, Bison students were given the opportunity to apply for a unique, behind-the-scenes experience at the state basketball tournament—operating PBS television cameras during live broadcasts. This year, six students were selected to attend: Kyle Stadler, Lila Besler, Kamden Holmes, Coby Arthur, Logan Reiff, and Cora Besler. The group traveled to Aberdeen from Wednesday morning through Sunday afternoon, accompanied by Bison Athletic Director Mrs. Holmes. Their work began immediately upon arrival. On Wednesday, students assisted with setup, running cables and positioning cameras throughout the arena. From Thursday through Friday, they worked long days at Wachs Arena, covering games from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Each student played a key role in operating cameras that made it possible for viewers to watch all four games each day. On Saturday, the students continued their camera work before helping dismantle equipment and load out at the conclusion of the tournament. The experience required dedication and long hours but provided valuable, hands-on insight into the fast-paced world of live television production. All six students reported a rewarding four days.