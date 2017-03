The Bison Wild Cards traveling team hosted a tournament on Saturday, February 25th. Teams from Lemmon, Faith and Dupree came for a full day of tough basketball. Lemmon won 1st place in a close match up that went into overtime with the Bison Wild Cards. Bison received 2nd place, Dupree 3rd place and Faith 4th place.



The Bison Wild Cards have 2 more tournaments to go to in March before wrapping up their season.