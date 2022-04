Bison state wrestling qualifiers and coaches. Back row: Coach Mike Stadler, Burke Vanderpool, Coach Khayen Vanderpool. Front row: Kloey Card, Evelyn Landphere, Charlie Landphere, James Stadler. Bison wrestlers traveled to Sioux Falls for the State wrestling tournament. In order to compete at the state level, wrestlers must qualify at Districts and Regionals. To make it to state is a huge accomplishment.