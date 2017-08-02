Bison's McKinstry named to LMC All Tournament Team

Bison Cardinal senior Josh McKinstry was named to the 2017 Little Moreau Conference All-Tournament Team played February 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Joining McKinstry for All-Tournament Team honors were Jalen Guajardo - Tiospaye Topa; Max Mollman - McIntosh; Raden Eagle Chasing - Dupree; Conner Smith - Faith; Tucker Kraft - Timber Lake; Jackson Harrison - Timber Lake; Preston Baumgarten - Lemmon; Braydon Katus - Lemmon; Jarrett Jenson - Harding County; Stan Podzimek - Harding County; Jake George - Harding County

The Cardinals won the Consolation Championship, finishing 5th in the Tournament. McKinstry has led the Cardinals in scoring all season. Congratulations, Josh.