Brosz Engineering presents preliminary plans for lagoon project

Trandon Walters of Brosz Engineering was at the April 12th Town Board meeting with preliminary plans for the sewer lagoon project. The cost for phase 1 is approximately $748,118.80 for materials. Three depth indicators will be installed, four gate valves will be replaced, the berm on cells 4 and 5 will be reshaped, a polyethylene liner be installed, the channel will be cleaned out and reshaped, and there will be fencing installed on the south boundary. There is a $140,000 monthly fine if the town does not proceed with the sewer project.

The Fairboard, Commercial Club and Bison Bar requested liquor licenses for Gala Days and the Perkins County Fair. Trucks will be placed on Main Street during Gala Days so that when the garbage cans get full someone anyone can dump them into the trucks.

Paula and Earl will be looking into getting a grant for a truck.

The Town is looking for summer help.

KBA, LLP,CPA will be doing the town audit.

All trucks entering and leaving town need to use the truck route which is 1st Avenue West, Main Street heading east, Coleman Avenue and Baird Street.

May 2nd will be the opening of the Airport Project Bids.

BL Contracting gave an approximate estimate of $257,00 for water and sewer at the D Burnet property, cut roadditches on 7th Avenue, road to D Burnet property, replace valve at the water tower, water line asbestic removal at the motel, courthouse east sewer replacement between courthouse and 2nd Avenue, and Lazy Spurr water line.