Burkhalter receives All American Honors

This week, Bison's Daniel Burkhalter received word that the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Assoc. had released their Track & Field postseason awards.

Daniel was excited to learn that not only did he get his third straight All-State selection, he also was named an All-American. Only two male and two female track athletes in the state receive this distinction, with an additional two named honorable mention.

The male recipients were Daniel Burkhalter of Bison and Gabriel Peters of Sioux Falls Lincoln. The honorable mention went to Collin Brison of Sioux Falls Lincoln and Trent Francom of Huron. The female recipients were Shayla Howell of Belle Fourche and Krista Bickley of Bradon Valley. Courtney Klatt of Sioux Falls Lincoln and Jordan Menken of Custer were the honorable mention winners.

It is very exciting for a member of the Bison track team to receive such a high honor. Congratulations, Daniel!