Carmichael receives Larry Luitjens Coach of Influence Award

Tue, 03/04/2025 - 5:14pm
The 2025 Girls Basketball recipient for the Larry Luitjens Coach of Influence award goes to Bryan Carmichael of Faith! 
This award is in honor of the late Larry Luitjens of DeSmet and Custer for his legendary impact and influence on athletes and fans of the state of SD. 
Coach Carmichael was nominated not only for making Faith a relevant West River force with over 400 wins in girls basketball, but more importantly for the influence he had on his players and his community over the past 30+ years! 
Coach Carmichael will accept the award with any of his current or former players at halftime of the second semifinal game in Spearfish March 14th.

