Cook receives Dean Penor Scholarship

Congratulations to this year’s Dean Penor Scholarship recipient, Josh Cook!

The $2,500 Dean Penor Scholarship is funded annually by Black Hills Tire and awarded to a graduating Bison High School senior pursuing a secondary education. It honors the legacy of Dean Penor, a mentor who played an important role in Weston’s life, inspiring him to become an automotive technician and a dedicated member of his community.

Josh graduated from Bison High School this May and plans to attend SDSU to major in Agricultural Systems Technology. He has been actively involved in giving back through the Philip Fire Department, Feeding South Dakota, FFA, and his local youth group, which reflects the true spirit of this scholarship.

We’re proud to support Josh and excited to see what his future holds!