County holds special meeting for Highway Department 5 year plan

Highway Superintendent Cody Green went over the 5 year road and bridge plan and it was approved.

Three miles of chip sealing on the Airport Road, Theater Road and Gregorian Road was put on hold, the commissioners felt they don’t have the funding at this time.

The plan is to start work on the Foster Bridge November1, 2024.

The janitor position/job description was discussed and will be advertised. The custodian/janitor position will include approximately 2 to 4 hours a week of cleaning at the Bentley Building.