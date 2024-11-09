Deputy Finance Officer Jorgensen transfers to Department of Equalization

Misty Jorgensen, Deputy Finance Officer, requested a transfer to the Director of Equalization office. Commissioners granted her the transfer, after she completes training and testing to be a Deputy Assessor she will receive a raise at six months or testing is complete. She will keep her current wage and it will be adjusted off of the base wage of $18.11 once she becomes certified, her vacation and sick leave will transfer with her.

Anyone contacting the Perkins County Director of Equalization office in the future for information about land sales above twenty parcels will be charged $100 minimum to research the information. It is a time consuming search, if the information is printed it will be 25¢ a page.

The zoning application and fees were approved.

The FEMA Road Signage is winding up, the signage is GPS locatable and will be state inspected soon. The FEMA signage was done to allow for counties to receive STIP/Grant money in the future.

Vaugh Meyer met with the Commissioners about safety concerns through his yard, his building site is on both sides of the road and he would like speed signs put up there are also trees that block vision and numerous trucks hauling need to slow down.

The trees on the west side of the Perkins County Court House that are dying will be removed. It is believed the salt from the rear parking lot drained over there when the ice thawed and has killed the trees. The bushes by the marque will be cut off to see if they come back in the spring.

The Bison Fire department and EMT rosters were approved.

The Bison Fire Department received $1250 for helping with the Harding County Fire.

Renita (Jackie) Vanvactor, Janitor, submitted her resignation effective October 15, 2024 Commissioners accepted and will review the janitor job description and discuss at the next meeting.

Lonnie Krause visited with the Commissioners about the closing of the Senior Meals effective October 1, 2024 if they do not receive $25,000. That money needs to be raised to keep the site open. The Bison site has nine delivered meals and approximately 20 that eat at the site five days a week excluding holidays.

The letter informing them of this was received the last week of August, 30 days is not much time to raise that kind of money in the Bison area.