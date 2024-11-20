District 5 Leadership Developement held at Wall

Jacelyn Watson-Veal, Kimber Hulm, Kort Ryen, Sierra Hendrickson, Cheyenne Hendrickson, Josh Cook. Seven Bison FFA members competed at the District 5 Leadership Development Events in Wall. (Ag Sales Team competitors: Josh, Cheyenne, Sierra, and Kimber, our Employment Skills competitors: Whitney and Jacelyn, our Ag Broadcasting competitors: Kimber and Cheyenne, and our Creed Speaking competitor: Kort.) I am proud of each of you for being brave enough to compete in public speaking events. Those advancing to FFA State LDEs in December are in Ag Broadcasting with a 1st place finish- Kimber Hulm, in Ag Broadcasting with a 2nd place finish- Cheyenne Hendrickson, in Employment Skills with a 3rd place finish- Jacelyn Watson-Veal. In addition, Sierra Hendrickson was selected to serve on the District 5 Officer Team as the Student Advisor.