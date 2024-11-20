Home / Bison Courier / District 5 Leadership Developement held at Wall
Photo courtesy of Bison School.

District 5 Leadership Developement held at Wall

Wed, 11/20/2024 - 8:51am admin

Jacelyn Watson-Veal, Kimber Hulm, Kort Ryen, Sierra Hendrickson, Cheyenne Hendrickson, Josh Cook. Seven Bison FFA members competed at the District 5 Leadership Development Events in Wall. (Ag Sales Team competitors: Josh, Cheyenne, Sierra, and Kimber, our Employment Skills competitors: Whitney and Jacelyn, our Ag Broadcasting competitors: Kimber and Cheyenne, and our Creed Speaking competitor: Kort.) I am proud of each of you for being brave enough to compete in public speaking events.   Those advancing to FFA State LDEs in December are in Ag Broadcasting with a 1st place finish- Kimber Hulm, in Ag Broadcasting with a 2nd place finish- Cheyenne Hendrickson, in Employment Skills with a 3rd  place finish- Jacelyn Watson-Veal.  In addition, Sierra Hendrickson was selected to serve  on the District 5 Officer Team as the Student Advisor.

