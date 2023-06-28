FCCLA Members advance to National Leadership Conference in Denver

Over 1300 members of the South Dakota Association of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (SD FCCLA) gathered at the Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center in Sioux Falls for the 2023 SD FCCLA State Leadership Conference earlier this spring. The theme was “Be IncREDible! Be EmPOWERed! Show Your RED Power!.” Along with workshops and community service activities, members competed in STAR Events (Students Taking Action with Recognition.) Involvement in STAR Events help members develop and refine skills for career success in the career pathways - Human Services, Hospitality & Tourism, Education & Training, and Visual Arts & Design.

Members were inspired by keynote speaker Angela Kennecke, as she shared her personal experience of losing her daughter to an accidental opioid overdose and her choice to make the story public. She shared the heartbreak and her crusade to stop more overdoses of young people.” Governor Kristi Noem and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson were honored guests who also addressed conference attendees. Multiple workshops and hands on learning experiences were hosted by State Leadership Teams, business and industry representatives, and individuals who shared personal survival stories

At the closing general session, STAR Event results were announced. Bison Chapter results include: Channing Reiff, Silver in Professional Presentation and Julia Carmichael, Zoey Kopren and Paisley Seim, Top Superior and STAR Event Winner in Sports Nutrition. Julia Carmichael, Zoey Kopren and Paisley Seim will compete in the Sport Nutrition – Level 1 Division at the 2023 National FCCLA Leadership Conference in Denver, CO which begins on July 2.

FCCLA was first established in 1945 and was chartered in South Dakota in 1946. FCCLA is the only youth-led organization with the family as its central focus. This career-technical student organization prepares youth to assume adult roles in society as wage earners, community leaders, and caring family members by giving them important life skills needed to thrive in their families, careers, and communities. Members learn how to be active community leaders, caring family members, and prepare for life beyond high school.