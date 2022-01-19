Fried recognized for years of reffing football

Greg Fried was recognized for his many years of supportiing high school sports in Bison and across the region. Greg retired from officiatiing high school varsity sports after the 2018-19 school year. Greg officiated basketball for many years before joining the football officiating crew in 1997 and was a steadfast member until he retired. Greg officiated many playoff games in both basketball and football. He was Line Judge when he officiated the 2005 9A Championship games and was Alternate Official at the 2012 9A Championship Game. Greg continues to help out with JH and JV games here in Bison as well as a clock operator during basketball games. For officaials none of these milestones would be reached without the support of their families and Greg is no exception. Peggy hosted many of the Region Meetings at their home and also deserves our thanks and gratitude. So we present then with a small token of our appreciation for their contribution to high school sports in our region and state.