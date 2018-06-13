Golfers Excel at State Tournament

Jim Brockel and Isaac Anderson both medal as seniors in there last state tournament. Jim shot 83 and 84 to place 20th. Isaac shot 84 and 85 to place 24th. Jim and Isaac fought to the very end to break the top 25. Jim started both days out on fire making birdies and Isaac finish the second day in the heat shooting 39 on the back, his personal best 9 hole score!

Allison Kahler and Greta Anderson played in there first state tournament as 7th graders. Both girls shot there personal best scores at state and showed us just how bright the future is for these two girls going forward. Allison shot 106 and 113 for 57th placed. Greta finished at 58th with 120 and 100.

Awesome state tournament for these 4 golfers! Thanks to all the parents that helped out this season and at state!