High insurance rates has Town searching for alternative

Anthony Fike of Dacotah Insurance was at the March 11th meeting to discuss the towns insurance package which is increasing by 24% from last year.

Ida Sander with Farm Bureau Insurance discussed health insurance for the employees with the board members. The current policy is $6,000 deductible, $9,000 out of pocket per person and $70 copay for regular doctor visits, $150 for specialists copay. Copays go towards out of pocket expense. The board will discuss this at the next meeting.

Shiloh Baysinger is waiting for insurance information from South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance.

Trandon Walters had payment agreement paperwork at the meeting for a signature to proceed with phase 1, lagoon improvements. The payment agreement is to pay as the project progresses. Phase 2 is for work from the City Park to Main Street.

Dacotah Bank representative Lexy Kindsvogel and Lonnie Krause representing the American Legion met with the board regarding the water/ice issues on the south side of Main Street on that block. The curb, gutter and sidewalk need to be replaced, the board said they would include it in the 2025 budget. The curb and gutter is the towns responsibility, sidewalks are the businesses responsibility. The Dacotah Bank will be upgrading to ADA ramp and steps at their entrance.

Election officials will be Joyce Aukland, Helen Aaker and Penny Lemburg. The town and Bison School will split the cost of their wages.

KBA has returned the 2021 audit of the Town of Bison.

