Jerry & Diana Landis to be honored as Gala Days Parade Marshals

Jerry and Diana Landis moved to Bison, South Dakota in 1983 so Jerry could continue his career for UPS at the Bison Center. Jerry spent 28 years with UPS. Jerry spent so much time on the back roads of Perkins County and surrounding areas. If anyone needs directions, he can tell you. Jerry would tell you the best part of his job was all the great people he met and was able to serve.

After moving to Bison, Diana spent a few years doing childcare from their home. Eventually Diana was employed with Dacotah Bank where she spent 15 years before her retirement. She was able to meet all the wonderful people of Bison through her work as she tended to everyone's banking needs.

Jerry and Diana are always willing to help wherever they are needed throughout the community. Jerry has been a proud member of the American Legion since 1983 and still serves on the color guard every Veterans/Memorial Day. Jerry and Diana find it a great honor to put the U.S. flags up on Main Street for Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the 4th of July. Jerry is involved with the Men's Club. Jerry was also a volunteer fireman for the Bison Volunteer Fire Department and drove the Bison Ambulance. Diana has been involved with many clubs and events and her greatest passion was the fight for babies through the Right to Life chapter. Jerry and Diana still make time to help with the Gala Days' festivities each year. We are sure they were involved in many more committees, clubs, and volunteering that we have forgotten or never knew about.

Jerry and Diana have been members of Christ Lutheran Church since 1983. Jerry has served on the church council and helps take care of the church property. Diana has used her talents playing the organ, helping with Vacation Bible School and serving on Ladies Aid.

Jerry and Diana would tell you that their greatest accomplishment was successfully raising their three sons; Darrin, Wade and Jeremy. Not saying that we didn't give them a few extra gray hairs along the way. They were always there for their sons, attending football and basketball games and more then a few times taking us to the doctor/hospital for concussions, broken bones and other injuries. Growing up, we couldn't have asked for a better support system. Thanks Mom and Dad.

Jerry and Diana are equally proud of their nine grandchildren and two great grandkids. They have always tried to be there for special events and would make every one if they could.

Mom and Dad have often been asked what keeps them in Bison. The answer was always clear, the close knit community. Mom and Dad love Bison. They love, that when needed, there is always someone there who will help you.

From the family of Jerry and Diana, thank you for honoring our parents on Gala Days.

Darrin, Wade and Jeremy