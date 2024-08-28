Johnsons purchase Faith and Bison weekly newspapers

Ravellette Publications, Inc. announces the sale of The Bison Courier and The Faith Independent to Krissy Stocklin-Johnson and her husband, Russel Johnson. The Johnsons’ first issues will be the week of September 2, 2024. Ravellette Publications, Inc, with the corporate office in Philip, SD also publishes the Pennington County Courant, Wall, SD; The Murdo Coyote, Murdo, SD; and The Pioneer Review in Philip. They also publish a nine-county advertiser, The Profit.

Ravellette Publications, Inc. purchased the Faith Independent from John and Linda Hipps, in 1997, and in 1999 they purchased the Bison Courier from Glenn and Della Wishard.

Krissy Stocklin-Johnson has been employed at the Faith Independent since 2017 and brings a great deal of experience and enthusiasm to these two newspapers. "We will keep things rolling along like we have in the past," said Krissy Stocklin-Johnson. "I am very pleased that Arlis Seim will continue to be a part of this team, and in the same capacity that she has been," said Johnson.

"We are so thankful for our dedicated employees over the years that have helped build these strong community newspapers in Bison and Faith," said Don Ravellette, publisher. “Krissy and her team will be very good for both communities."

“We are proud to take ownership of The Bison Courier and The Faith Independent. We belive community newspapers are a vital part of life out here on the prairie. Being part of reporting the news, covering community happenings and ensuring future generations have access to local history is very important to us,” shared the Johnson’s.

We look forward to continuing to work with community members, schools, cities and counties in our areas. We appreciate all of your support in the past and into the future.