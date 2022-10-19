Kindergarten celebrates Johnny Appleseed’s birthday

To celebrate Johnny Appleseed's birthday, the kindergarten class participated in a few apple projects. Throughout the week they taste tested apples, read a book, and made applesauce. Teacher Donna Keller, purchased most of the apples from the Bison Food Store. On Monday, the class read a story, made posters, and taste tested apples. The variety of apples included red, yellow, and green apples. The red apples taste the best, according to the kindergarten class.

On Wednesday, the class made applesauce. “The students were more excited to peel the apples than eating the applesauce,” Ms. Keller stated. The applesauce was made from scratch in a crockpot using 50 peeled apples and sugar. Although there were mixed reviews on the taste of the applesauce, the children enjoyed the process. Terek's favorite part was peeling the apples, Teagan’s was eating the peelings, and Rhett’s was eating the apple sauce.