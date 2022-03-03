Lady Cardinals headed to SoDak 16

Lady Cardinals went into the tournament seeded 7th, they defeated 10th seeded McIntosh 55 - 10, 2nd seeded Timber Lake 52 - 48, and 3rd seeded Wakpala 48 - 41. On March 3rd they will travel to Ipswich and Play Aberdeen Roncalli who have a 21 and 1 record and are seeded 1, Bison is now seeded 16th with a 10 and 13 record. Good Luck Ladies!

Back row: Coach Brent Simons, Mary Carmichael, Jayda Seim, Abby Thompson, Taylor Thompson, Alexia Donovan, Shae Grimes, Greta Anderson, Jozie Schuchard, Reave Schuchard, Assistant Coach, Tally Seim. Reata Helms, Zoie Kopren, Julia Carmichael. Paisley Seim, Cheyenne Hendrickson.