Lagoon Project waiting for DANR approval

Cell 5 of the lagoon is holding up the completion of the lagoon project. Cell 5 was to have lining fabric rolled in and dirt rolled over the fabric at the bottom and be complete. During construction there has been a wet spot, BL Contracting tried mucking it out to continue but approximately a 30 foot area continues to be very wet and the east side caved/slid in and water has been coming in at 5 gallons a minute. BL Contracting did some exploratory digging down one and one half to two feet and found a rust sand layer, below that a shall layer. There is static water ground water coming in 5,000 gallons a day, on a wet year approximately 20,000 gallons a day. It may be possible to put pipe on the north side to a ditch or on the south to the rip rap to move water away from cell 5. Regrade the detention pond so it wouldn’t hold water, lower existing ditch, fill low spots in pond, topsoil, grass for new drainage. The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has to approve what will take place next to complete the project. The project is already over budget, it may take till January 2025 to get anything approved.

BL Contracting will begin the alley project and then complete the manhole project east of the courthouse.

The building under the water tower will be a square tubing steel building with spray foam insulation that will split in half to allow work to be done when needed. Insurance will cover some of this cost.

Kallie Kronberg, Angie Thompson and Sara Stadler from the library board met with the town board about their budget. The public library had asked for $20,500 and the town feels they can’t justify that amount, Thompson suggested the town pay wages and utilities and the library will raise any other needed funds.. The librarys request was changes to $18,500.

Garbage fees will be raised to $30 for residential, senior citizens no change, $50 light commercial and $65 heavy commercial effective with the September billing cycle. Water rates will go up in January 2025.