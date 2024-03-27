Lemer and Kopren vie for School Board position

Myron Lemer

Why did you decide to run for the school board and what do you see as your qualifications to serve other than being a resident and taxpayer? I decided to run because I think it’s time for new ideas on the board. I currently have three children in the Bison School system and another who will enter the school system in four years. I have served as President and Vice President of the American Lutheran Church Council and also served as President and Vice President of the Bison Volunteer Fire Department.

What do you feel is the strongest benefit the Bison School gives to students? We have good teachers and we are a small school that allows for a lot of one-on-one time between students and teachers.

Are there some changes or policies you hope to accomplish? I think we need to work on weather-related school closings and delays, while also letting the parents know they can keep their children home from school if they feel the weather is bad.

Why should I vote for you? I am honest and I will make sure that I fight for your children’s needs.

What are the top needs of our school district? We need to make sure that our kids are getting the best education available, to set them up for success in the future.

What are your budget priorities? We need to make sure that we keep a balanced budget while also searching for ways to increase funding to support our teachers and children.

What are your views on educator salaries and benefits? I believe our teachers are not getting paid adequately for the work they do. I also wish we could find affordable health insurance for employees of the school district

Arla Kopren

Why did you decide to run for the school board and what do you see as your qualifications to serve other than being a resident and taxpayer?

I am currently completing my 6th year on the Bison School Board. I decided to run again because I believe I have provided good ideas and proposals to help the school and I would like to continue working on current issues. I am concerned about providing good quality education to our students. I and my husband graduated from Bison High School, along with my three children and one grandchild. I have 2 grandchildren still attending Bison. My husband and I have lived on a ranch/farm for almost 48 years. I have also worked outside of my home and understand the views of an employee. I realize there are laws and regulations that can limit the board.

What do you feel is the strongest benefit the Bison School gives to students?

Being a small school, the teachers are able to know each student well and offer more individual attention and help. While the school cannot offer as many elective classes as larger schools, it does offer a variety and has online classes that can be utilized. Students also have the opportunity to participate in many extra-curricular activities.

Are there some changes or policies you hope to accomplish?

I don’t have a particular agenda to change anything at this moment. However, one never knows what may arise that will need to be addressed. We do need to update policies as needed.

Why should I vote for you?

I have a lot of history with the school and community. I have attended State School Board Convention and meetings to learn about the happenings that affect our school and have advocated for our district. I will use my experience and qualifications to help make the best decisions.

What are the top needs of our school district?

The school needs more funding. Because of the laws the legislature has passed regarding school aid and funding, Bison is being put in a difficult position. It is important to hire and retain good qualified teachers and staff.

What are your budget priorities?

The top priority is providing a quality education with limited funds while balancing the need for tax money. We need to fund all employees along with paying for the necessary supplies and operating expenses.

What are your views on educator salaries and benefits?

I would like to raise wages for all our employees. Unfortunately, because of the funding formulas mandated by the state, the school can not afford the amount I would like to see offered in a raise.