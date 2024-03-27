Meet the Candidates for Bison Town Board

Shiloh Baysinger

Half-way through 2023, Shiloh Baysinger was appointed by the current Board of Trustees to fill a vacancy created when a former member resigned with 1-1/2 years remaining in that term of office.

Baysinger says that things are moving in the right direction for the town – especially with the large sewer/lagoon project. He wants to continue to do what he can to see it through to completion.

He has been the manager at Perkins County Rural Water Systems since 2017, is on a first-name basis with the employees at South Dakota Rural Water and sits on the South Dakota Water/Wastewater Agency (SDWARN) board. He feels that his experience in that area is an asset to the town’s utility services.

Although his experience with town business is still new, he is beginning to understand the fine balance between available funds,

the money that it takes to complete projects and the need to prioritize them.

He is knows of grants that could be applied for to aid water and sewer systems and street maintenance and repair.

Baysinger is well aware of the poor condition of many of the town’s streets yet, he said, “I’d rather drive on gravel than have sewage in my basement.” Therefore, he counts the sewer/lagoon project as the number one priority right now.

That doesn’t mean that he discounts the need to improve the streets. Getting the streets in good condition is going to take “a lot of footwork,” he said. “Money is the issue” and revenue sources are limited.

Like everything else in today’s economy, the cost of supplies has risen and sometimes the time that it takes to receive needed supplies can be lengthy, adding to the money problem.

One possible solution would be an additional 1% in city sales tax, according to Baysinger, money that could be earmarked solely for street maintenance. Once money started coming in the board could work on a schedule for street repair.

There is a street policy, currently in the hands of the town’s attorney Shane Penfield, for review and update. Since coming onto the board last summer, Baysinger has not actually seen that policy but said, “We just have to enforce it.”

Likewise, trustees are currently working on a construction policy for updates and maintenance of the sewer and water systems. That soon-to-be-approved policy came about at Baysinger’s suggestion.

When asked if he sees anyway to cut the town’s budget so there could be more money for services and less out of pockets for town people, he’s quick to point out that the budget is already pretty bare bones. There’s just “not a lot” of room for cutbacks, he said.

While not in any way advocating that the town should close the municipal bar, he does admit that it isn’t doing the job it was meant to do – that being to provide an additional revenue source for town coffers.

In closing, Baysinger said that he would appreciate the confidence of voters to allow him to continue to “put in my two cents.”

Baysinger is a Bison native and 1999 graduate of Bison High School. He and his wife Brandi have a ten-year-old son, Tate.

Tracy Buer