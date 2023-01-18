Merkel promoted to Lt Col

MAJ (P) Troy Merkel from Bison, South Dakota. He was commissioned into Field Artillery Branch in 2006 upon graduating from the University of Mary with a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in Management and Leadership. MAJ (P) Merkel served in a variety of operational units as a Field Artillery Officer including experience supporting multiple Brigade Combat Teams, the 1st Cavalry Division and III CORPS Headquarters. In 2016, MAJ (P) Merkel was assessed into the Army Acquisition Corps. His experience in the Army Acquisition Corps includes serving as an Assistant Program Manager on Field Artillery Ammunition Programs, Test Officer at Aberdeen Proving Ground, and a Program Manager at the National Reconnaissance Office in Chantilly, Virginia.

MAJ (P) Merkel’s military education includes Office Candidate School; Field Artillery Basic Course;the Captains Career Course; Joint Firepower Course; and the Tactical Informational Operation Course. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal,the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the NATO Medal, the Meritorious Unit Citation, and a Combat Action Badge.

He is Married to the former Christine Eisenbeis from Cary, Illinois. They have two children, Corrie (6) and Garrett (4). MAJ (P) Merkel and his family are very active in the community and busy attending sports activities for their two children. Merkel graduated from Bison High School and is the son of Duane and Sue Meink of Lemmon.