New Superintendent takes reins for the 2023-24 school year

Dr. George Shipley took over as Superintendent of Bison School on July 1, 2023. Shipley has been busy getting things ready for school to start on August 16, 2023. He will be doing some teacher interviews in the next few weeks to hopefully fill staff positions.

The Board accepted the resignation of Rowena Reyes the 7 - 12th grade math teacher.

Mike Stadler was elected Board President and Arla Kopren was elected Vice President.

Strategically moving forward with the school lawsuit issue there will be some kind of settlement. The water pooling issue in front of the school and the sidewalk drainage issue on the northwest where a ADA ramp of some kind will need to be installed and hopefully fix the roof issues. They are looking into ways to deal with the mildew in the basement at the superintendents house.

The out of school travel fund issue was discussed, Business Manager Thompson had checked with other schools in South Dakota and a lot of them do not pay anything towards out of state travel. This will be looked at as the need arises.

4th - 6th football was discussed and decided that 4th - 5th football falls into parks and recreation and is not school affiliated. 6th, 7th and 8th grades will be bussed to Harding County and have practice separately at the same time as the high school players.

Golf Markers, two people are needed for Regionals, will receive a flat fee same as Volleyball, Football and refs.

Shipley asked that committees be set up to work out some issues before meetings, committees are as follows: Negotiations - Chris Veal and Arla Kopren; Budget/Policies - Mike Stadler and Brad Besler; Curriculum- Mike Stadler and Arla Kopren; Building and Grounds- Albert Keller and Mike Stadler; NWAS Representative- Chris Veal, alternate Arla Kopren;Legal Council- Sam Kerr and Rodney Freeman.

If the need arises for online teaching Northern State does not charge, the school would have to pay a para for the classroom and any books that are needed.

Esser funds can be used to purchase a van and text books.

The more families that apply for free and reduced meals benefits the school. This information is strictly confidental, take the time to apply it could also help you.

Substitute teachers and paras will get a pay increase.

The opt out til 2037 passed by unanimous vote if anyone opposes the opt out they can take out a petition to put it to a public vote, contact the Business Manager for information.

The strength and conditioning training being conducted by Sean Sweet is going over verry well. Open gym is being held Friday and Sunday evenings. Basketball Camp will be held with Sean Sweet and Jay Wammen as instructors call the school for information.

Volleyball Camp will be held July 25th & 26th with Kortney Seidel call the school for information.