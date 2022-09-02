NW Area Joint Board welcomes new Natural Resource Specialist

Hi there! My name is Maddy Hendrickson and I am the new natural resource specialist for the Northwest Area Conservation Districts based out of Bison, SD. My husband Logan is a Bison native and is the one who introduced me to this wonderful community. I am originally from East Grand Forks, MN where I graduated from high school in 2012. I grew up hunting, fishing, and camping in the land of 10,000 lakes as well as visiting my extended families’ farms which definitely influenced my decision to attend North Dakota State University in Fargo for both my undergraduate and graduate degrees. I earned two Bachelor’s degrees in Animal and Equine Science and then went on to pursue a Master’s degree in Natural Resource Management which I completed in 2017.

After finishing school, I moved to Hallock, MN where I worked for the county Soil and Water Conservation District and put my education to use. I was involved with their tree program and that experience certainly lends itself to my new position. I am also familiar with livestock and agricultural practices of the area and hope to bring those perspectives to the position.

Logan and I were recently married this past December, and as a relatively new member of the community I look forward to expanding conservation knowledge and practices throughout the Northwest Area and building strong professional and personal relationships. Please reach out to 605-244-5222 ext. 3 with any questions or just to say hi!

The Northwest Area natural resource specialist helps serve the conservation districts in the northwest area of South Dakota including Harding, Perkins, Corson, Tri-County, Ziebach, and Dewey Counties.