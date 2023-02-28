Perkins County 4-H kids place at Judging School
Tue, 02/28/2023
Lemmon FFA hosted a livestock judging school to kick off National FFA Week on Sunday, February 19th at Lemmon Livestock. Students had the opportunity to judge goats, sheep, pigs, bulls and heifers. A big thank you to Keith and Vanden Gaaskjolen, Anthony & Jodi Larson, Darren & Kenna Bauer, Mitch & Pam Dix and Chuck & Koreen Anderson for providing animals to judge. The results are as follows…
Beginners
1st place- Ruger Hulm
2nd place- Mckayla Grate
3rd-Gwen Gebhart
Junior Division
1st place- Kimber Hulm
2nd place- Kia Hulm
3rd place-Brea Bauer
Senior Division-
1st place- Lainee Gebhart
2nd place-Blake Larson
3rd place- Quinn Butler
The FFA members also had a chili cook-off with Briley Gebhart receiving the most votes for the top chili. Happy National FFA Week! The students have a lot more events planned over the next week.