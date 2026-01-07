Prairie City Road back for discussion

Two years ago (approximately) the Prairie City Road was put back to gravel. The county has been maintaining the road regularly, which is greatly appreciated, with all the rain in 2025 it has been almost impossible to drive on at times. People are driving extra miles to stay off the road, gravel is not the problem, there is plenty of gravel it is the type of gravel. It is 17 miles of crappy road. Realistic options need to be found to fix the problem, safety is a big concern, if an ambulance or fire truck had to go doen the road in wet conditions they wouldn’t make it.

Antelope Township is getting a lot of wear and tear on there roads as people avoid the Prairie City Road that traffic goes to the Sorum Road and then on their way. The Antelope Township roads have gravel from the same pit that gravel was probably mined at an earlier date. The gravel on the Prairie City Road was not put up right is the consensus of those in the area. Cody Green, County Road Supervisor, has been working with many environmental consultants about the gravel.

Hydrometer tests reveal that the gravel on the Prairie City Road has to much clay, silt, sand and soft rock in it. The gravel pile still has 31 thousand ton available for roads. The gravel could be screened and mixed with other gravel, thoughts are the contractor went below the gravel level when mining, and the gravel wasn’t screened. Greens crew will haul good gravel and cover one half to one mile to see if this would improve the road before doing all 17 miles. Bids for gravel mining will be let out in February.

Stadler will hire extra help for tax season.