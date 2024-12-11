Record breaking season

The 2024 Harding County/Bison football season was one for the record books. The team was able to lock down the title of Little Moreau Conference Champions for the third year running, making the HCB Ranchers, BACK-to-BACK-to-BACK LMC Champs! Of the 28 boys on the team, 16 were Bison student athletes. Among them are two new individual record holders for Bison High School, senior Rylee Veal, and junior, Kyle Stadler.

Rylee Veal, now a senior, had a standout performance as a sophomore for the HCB Ranchers earning him 1,585 yards rushing. Rylee continued to excel throughout his junior year with a repeat performance of 1,500+ yards. Veal now holds two records as a senior, with 1,973 rushing yards and 2,143 all-purpose yards. Alongside his impressive rushing stats, Rylee has also been selected for All-State accolades in his sophomore and junior year, and he is vying for that selection again this season, as a senior.

Kyle Stadler, a starter for the HCB Ranchers this fall, has been an instrumental part of their success. His efforts pulled in an 85 yard kickoff return for a touchdown this season, earning him a spot on the record board.