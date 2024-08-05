Republican Candidates to meet in Bison on May 10

Republican voters in Senate District 28 and House Districts 28A and 28B have choices to make in the upcoming primary on June 4, 2024.

A candidate forum is scheduled for Friday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. in the Elbert Bentley Memorial Building (Perkins County Fairgrounds) in Bison. The public is invited to attend. Each candidate will give a brief personal history, explain why they are seeking office and address what issues are of importance to them. Questions and concerns from the audience will be addressed.

Vying for the District 28 Senate seat are Sam Marty, Prairie City-area rancher and Vietnam veteran; and Susan Peterson, Belle Fourche award winning business owner.

District 28 Senate consists of Perkins, Butte, Harding, Corson, Dewy and Ziebach counties, including the Cheyenne River Reservation and the southern part of Standing Rock Reservation.

Running for District 28A House of Representatives are Ryan Maher, Isabel business owner, and Jana Hunt, Dupree area rancher and traveling nurse.

District 28A House consists of the southern 2/3 of Perkins County and all of Corson, Dewey and Ziebach Counties, including the Cheyenne River Reservation and the southern Standing Rock Reservation.

Running for District 28B House of Representatives are businessman Travis Ismay, Newell, and businessman Travis Martin, Belle Fouche.

District 28B consists of the northern 1/3 of Perkins County and all of Harding and Butte Counties.

The top vote getters in each of these races will advance to the General Election on November 5, 2024.

Democratic candidates Dean Schrempp, Lantry-area rancher, is running unopposed in District 28 for a Senate position as is Carl J. Peterson, Parade, for District 28A House. Both will appear on the General Election ballot on Nov. 5.

Voter registration deadline for the June 4 primary is May 20, 2024. Absentee voting began on April 19.