It was a big day today at the school! Two of our beloved employees are starting new chapters as retirees……Connie Aaker after 45 years and Bev Kopren after 35 years. They will be missed greatly! Years of services pins were also given….Jeff Seim and Richard Sanders each for 5 years of service as bus drivers. Heather Brixey 10 years of service as a paraprofessional. Bristol Palmer for 20 years of service.