School says yes to Senior Meals

The Bison School Board Met Wednesday, September 11th They discussed if it was possible for the school to make meals for 7 - 9 shut-in meals for Senior Citizens. It was approved unanimously, possibly breakfast and lunch, the National Honor Society students need community service projects and could deliver some of the meals. Details will have to be worked out.

Laura Homes and Kalin Chapman, Athletic Directors, were present to discuss having the football players do the concussion baseline screening at Harding County. Harding County has an app and trainers, Bison used to do this screening at the beginning of the year then if anything happened in the year players are retested to see if they have healed enough to continue playing. Coaches are trained to watch for concussion symptoms. Hopefully in the future basketball players can also be screened. We need a local licensed medical professional to do the testing.

Contracts were approved for Beau Chapman as Head Boys Basketball Coach, Kalin Chapman, Gracee Collins and Bridget Vanderpool will split the Student Council responsibilities, Nestle Sibag as FCCLA Advisor.

Shiloh Lorious will be changing the filters in the school and install carbon monoxide monitors.