SDPB to host first Prairie Songs event

For those who have loved Fiddles and Friends in the past, SDPB is proud to announce a brand-new music series that we will be hosting two shows this year across the state. Prairie Songs features the musical talents of SD favorites Eliza Blue, Jami Lynn, and the JAS Quintet.

Join us for a novel night of traditional music on Friday, October 14th, at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls or Rapid City at the Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 15th.