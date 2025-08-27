Shadehill Outdoor Challenge
Wed, 08/27/2025 - 9:21am admin
For this year's Shadehill Outdoor Challenge, we had over 80 kids participating!! We were able to give away more than $8,000 worth of prizes thanks to our extremely generous sponsors. We also need to thank our volunteers. We have well over 20 people who help make the day run smooth and efficiently. Thank you to SAL for cooking lunch and thanks to the NAJA Shriners for providing snow cones.
When we started this event in 2013, our goal was to have a competition that promoted the outdoors while also providing a safe space for beginners to learn to shoot. We feel safe in saying that, again, we accomplished our goal. It was a fantastic day! If you don't believe us... the smiles don't lie.
The results are as follows:
13-16 Overall
1st- Nate Dauwen
2nd- Tance Spring
3rd- Flint Hotchkiss
4th- Justin Burkhalter
13-16 Event Winners
Shotgun- Ridge Hotchkiss
.223- Justin Burkhalter
.22- Kort Ryen
ID Course- Tance Spring
Casting- Ruger Spring
10-12 Overall
1st- Ryder Wiesinger
2nd- Ruger Hulm
3rd- Talon Hotchkiss
4th- Cooper Thompson
10-12 Event Winners
.223- Jensen Schweitzer
.22- Addy Ham
ID Course- Ryder Wiesinger
Casting- Jenry Walker
7-9 Overall
1st- Lilian Anderson
2nd- Hattie Landphere
3rd- Scout Hotchkiss
4th- Oakley Hulce
7-9 Event Winners
BB gun- Tessa Mutschler
ID Course- Weston Hermann
Casting- Jennings Walker