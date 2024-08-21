Should 6th Grade students be allowed to play Junior High Sports

The Athletic Directors made a decision without the coaches knowledge to not allow 6th grade students to play JH sports. Bison has Elementary teams for them.

The parents feel they will have to drive their children 45 miles to be involved in sports. Harding County wants six to seven junior high boys from Bison to play JH football. Coaches asked the Athletic Directors to call parents to see if there was interest, parents never received that phone call. Sickness, injuries and deficiences take players out of the game, without enough players there will not be a program. Chris Veal did the math and if one player is gone there is not enough players to complete five to seven sets in volleyball.

Dr. Shipley said “When school starts and we see how many students actually play the coaches and Athletic Directors need to communicate.” Parents believe the Athletic Directors overstepped, they didn’t communicate with coaches.

Summer school teachers Gracee Collins and Alisha Costello recapped their summer activities, they believe summer school strengthens skills and bridges the summer gap. Math and reading were the strong studies, game based activities dealing with math. Students are being pushed to achieve more.

Fifth grade teacher Sandy Shipley recapped the summer Science Camp, children were able to strengthen science skills.

A roof inspection of the old elementary cafeteria, walkway to the gym and the gym has been done.A silicone spot seal will be done in the near future then they will come back next summer and put a full silicone coat on.

The library has leaked over the summer, a corner in the library has wet carpet.

The board agreed to sign an emergency bus pact. This is a state wide pact for all schools to help each other when traveling if the sports buses breaks down.

Angie Thompson is the school lunch hearing offical.

Adult meal prices are required by the state to be raised, adult prices in Bison will be breakfast -$3.00, lunch $5.00.

Fuel quotes were opened and were as follows Bison Grain -17¢ off of pump price for unleaded and 19¢ off pump price for diesel; Dakota Feed -9¢ off of pump price for unleaded and 12¢ off pump price for diesel; Bison Ag -10¢ off of pump price for unleaded and 14¢ off pump price for diesel. The board voted to go with Bison Grain.

Propane Bid Olson Fuel of Buffalo will use the state propane bid.

The board accepted the resignation of Title I Director Julie Kammerer they also accepted the resignation of Special Ed Para Heidi Collins.

The board went into executive session, when they came out they gave the Title I Director position to Heidi Collins at $25 an hour. Jens Jefjeld will be the assistant cook at $13 an hour. Ross Collins as JH Football coach at $1042.67; Tanya Lawhead assistant Girls Basketball coach at $2190.12; Brent Simons as JH Girls Basketball at $1042.67; Bridget Vanderpool as Elementary Girls Basketball at $1095.06.